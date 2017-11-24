Home»Sport

Johann van Graan gives James Hart first start for Munster

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 01:07 pm

New coach Johann van Graan has made two changes to the Munster team for Sunday's Pro14 match away to Zebre.

Scrum-half James Hart makes his first start for the province in the place of the injured Duncan Williams.

Sam Arnold has been called into the centre to take the place of Chris Farrell who starts for Ireland tomorrow.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Sam Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, James Hart; Liam O'Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O'Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Brian Scott, Ciaran Parker, Darren O'Shea, Sean O'Connor, Jack Stafford, Bill Johnston, Calvin Nash.


