Home»Sport

Joey Barton reveals his votes for the PFA Team of the Year

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 05:50 pm

Joey Barton has revealed who he voted for to make the PFA Team of the Year, which will be announced later this month, writes Stephen Barry.

The Burnley midfielder has opted for an even split of four Chelsea and Tottenham players, with one representative each from Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The big awards would also be split between the London clubs if Barton’s vote is representative of other players, opting for Eden Hazard to regain the Player of the Year gong and for Dele Alli to retain his title as Young Player of the Year.

Elsewhere, Barton chooses Spurs’ Hugo Lloris, who has only conceded 20 goals in 27 league outings, as the goalkeeper in his Team of the Year.

Barton opts for Lloris’ teammates Kyle Walker and Toby Alderweireld to partner Chelsea’s Gary Cahill and Marcos Alonso in defence.

The midfield places are taken by Hazard, Alli, N’Golo Kante and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. Only last month Barton had described Kante as overrated, but he still considers the Chelsea holding player's performances good enough to merit a place in his best XI.

Up front, the Premier League’s top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku is paired with United frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, burnley

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Kelvin MacKenzie: 'Beyond parody' to call article about Ross Barkley racist

UEFA opens proceedings against Lyon and Besiktas after Europa League disturbances

Sebastian Vettel quickest in Bahrain practice as Lewis Hamilton fails to fire

Short phone call convinced Jenson Button to race in Fernando Alonso's stead for McLaren


Today's Stories

Can Limerick conveyor belt produce glory to match talent?

John Caulfield: 'The only record I want is to win the league'

Can Limerick conveyor belt produce glory to match talent?

Cathal Moynihan out to make impact in Rás Mumhan

Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Things to do with the kids this Easter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 