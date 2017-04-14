Joey Barton reveals his votes for the PFA Team of the Year

Joey Barton has revealed who he voted for to make the PFA Team of the Year, which will be announced later this month, writes Stephen Barry.

The Burnley midfielder has opted for an even split of four Chelsea and Tottenham players, with one representative each from Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The big awards would also be split between the London clubs if Barton’s vote is representative of other players, opting for Eden Hazard to regain the Player of the Year gong and for Dele Alli to retain his title as Young Player of the Year.

Elsewhere, Barton chooses Spurs’ Hugo Lloris, who has only conceded 20 goals in 27 league outings, as the goalkeeper in his Team of the Year.

Barton opts for Lloris’ teammates Kyle Walker and Toby Alderweireld to partner Chelsea’s Gary Cahill and Marcos Alonso in defence.

The midfield places are taken by Hazard, Alli, N’Golo Kante and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. Only last month Barton had described Kante as overrated, but he still considers the Chelsea holding player's performances good enough to merit a place in his best XI.

Up front, the Premier League’s top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku is paired with United frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.