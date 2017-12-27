Joey Barton reveals ambition to join Marseille as player or manager

Joey Barton has spoken of the affinity he shares with Marseille supporters and revealed he would love to return to the club as a player or manager.

The 35-year-old has been banned from playing by the Football Association since April 2017 for breaching betting rules but can return in June 2018.

Barton spent the 2012/13 season on loan at l’OM having fallen out of favour at QPR after landing a 12-game ban for clashes with Manchester City trio Carlos Tevez, Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany on the last day of the previous campaign.

He won over Marseille fans during his stay and admits they are a club close to his heart.

Speaking in a video posted on the Ligue 1 club’s official website as part of the documentary ’Marseille: A football city’, Barton said: "The supporters immediately accepted me when I arrived. They must have perceived something in my character and personality that they liked.

"I’d love one day to pull the jersey on again and if I can’t do it as a player then I would love to do it as a coach or manager."