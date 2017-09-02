Home»Sport

Joe Ward adds silver to his World Championship medal haul after defeat to familiar foe

Saturday, September 02, 2017 - 08:11 pm

It’s a familiar end to the World Championships for Joe Ward as for the third time in a row, he’s been unanimously defeated by Julio Cesar La Cruz, writes Stephen Barry.

The Cuban world number one sealed his fourth World title in a row, adding to his Olympic, Pan American and Central American gold medals.

Ward will settle for another World silver, adding to his 2015 runner-up finish and his 2013 bronze.

Ward was defeated by the same opponent in 2015.

The Moate southpaw went on the front-foot to try to disrupt his familiar adversary and had the champion on the canvas in the opening seconds in Hamburg, but it was a push rather than a knockdown.

The elusive La Cruz, fighting with his hands down by his side for most of the bout, settled into his counterpunching style early on.

He caught Ward as he sought to corner his opponent, making Ward miss and catching him as he moved away.

That trend continued through the fight, with La Cruz landing more easily than Ward in most exchanges.

In the end, two judges gave all three round to La Cruz, 30-27, while the other three ruled it 29-28 for the Cuban.

Ward adds his third World medal to his three European golds, and all at the mere age of 23.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS boxing, joe ward

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Martin O'Neill: Ireland need ‘phenomenal effort’ to beat Serbia

Liverpool dismiss Barcelona claims of €200million Coutinho price tag

Rory McIlroy faces anxious FedEx Cup wait

James McClean: ‘All around we weren't good enough: our passing, our energy, our defending, our finishing’


Today's Stories

Galway’s fusillade of arrows can make their mark

Mobility can upset Waterford system

Martin O’Neill: ‘We know it’s going to be a fight to the death’

Bonus Pro14 start for Munster

Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 