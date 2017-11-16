Home»Sport

Joe Schmidt expected to make sweeping changes to Ireland side for Fiji test

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 08:29 am

Joe Schmidt is expected to make wholesale changes to his Ireland side for Saturday's test with Fiji.

The coach is set to rest a number of players that started last week's thrashing of the Springboks.

After making his debut off the bench last week, there is likely to be a first start for Darren Sweetnam on the wing.

The likes of Jack McGrath, James Ryan and Stuart McCloskey are among the names set to freshen up the side.

Assistant coach Ritchie Murphy said the management team have plenty of options.

"I suppose we've been very lucky that the lads who've come into the squad, they've bonded really well and all have trained really well and started to take on our information on how we want to do things," he said.

"There will be opportunities probably this week to change that up a bit," he added.


More in this Section

Bradley Wiggins hits out at anti-doping body for putting him through 'a living hell'

South Africa angry after Rugby World Cup awarded to France

Dublin midfielder Denis Bastick retires from inter-county football

Five key talking points after Ireland's World Cup dream ends


Today's Stories

As the dust settles, focus now turns to Martin O’Neill's future

The first thing John Delaney must rebuild is a bridge with Brian Kerr

IRFU ‘very disappointed’ Welsh and Scottish support went elsewhere

As the dust settles, focus now turns to Martin O’Neill's future

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »