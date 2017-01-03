Home»Sport

Joe Rogan: Ronda Rousey may still have been feeling the effects of Holly Holm

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 02:51 pm

It’s been a few days now since Ronda Rousey was brutally dismissed by Amanda Nunes on her UFC return, and pundits and fans are still dissecting what happened.

Joe Rogan, the comedian and UFC personality, has described the 48-second encounter as the “least competitive” UFC main event in history, and talking with Joey Diaz, Brendan Schaub and Eddie Bravo, tried to pinpoint what went wrong for Rousey – other than Nunes just being too good.

Poor strategy, not wanting to be there, and Nunes’ punching power were all mooted as reasons, with Rogan also suggesting Rousey might not be able to take hits in the same way since getting knocked out 411 days earlier against Holly Holm.

Nunes retained the women’s bantamweight title, something Rogan said might have been a result of Rousey getting hit so hard by Holm at the end of 2015.

Rogan, Schaub, Diaz and Bravo all agreed that watching the fight was difficult, and one of Rogan’s suggested reasons for the imbalanced bout raised some interest.

He said: “There’s also the reality that she was knocked out f***ing cold a year ago, and it was a bad beating and then a vicious head kick… and there is something about those goddamn neck kicks man, there’s something about when someone shins you in the neck like she got shinned, and your whole body just goes limp. You’re doing so much damage in there.”

The podcast also covered Conor McGregor’s next possible fight, with Diaz really not happy with the UFC’s matchmakers – and claiming that we’ll next see the Irishman fight welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Amanda Nunes, Conor McGregor, Holly Holm, Joe Rogan, MMA, Ronda Rousey, Tyron Woodley, UFC,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Watch this MMA fighter get knocked out by face-planting the mat

Video: Ronda Rousey lasts just 48 seconds in UFC comeback fight

Taoiseach: Conor McGregor 'a worthy winner of the Sports Personality of the Year'

Amir Khan is launching a team-based MMA league in Britain

More in this Section

Everything you need to know about Cody Garbrandt, including his past beef with Conor McGregor

Paul Clement confirmed as Swansea's new head coach

FA ask Bacary Sagna to explain Instagram post

Injury blow for Ireland ahead of Six Nations


Today's Stories

Rassie Erasmus: We will prepare as normal for Paris

Real Madrid on a high as Europe takes a break

Paul Keane: New rule fails to make its mark on first outing

Managers under microscope

Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 