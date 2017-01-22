Joe Perry pulls off comeback against Barry Hawkins to reach Masters final

Joe Perry produced a spirited comeback to beat Barry Hawkins 6-5 and reach the final of the Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace.

The 42-year-old trailed 5-2 and was in in need of a snooker in frame eight of the best-of-11 contest.

However, he took advantage of last year's runner-up Hawkins missing a red and won the eighth frame before reeling off the next three as well.

A break of 70 in the decider proved to be enough for Perry to set up a final showdown against six-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Hawkins had made four breaks over 50 in the first five frames and also took the sixth and seventh to leave a repeat of last year's final looking likely.

A break of 58 made him strong favourite to clinch the contest at the first time of asking, but having scraped the eight frame Perry then found his form.

The world number nine had not made a 50 break in the match to that point, but made one in each of the last three frames.

He compiled scores of 57 and 62 to square the contest, before winning the match with his highest break of the day.

Perry told BBC 2: "I really can't believe it. When Barry potted the ball to leave me a snooker, I was thinking about what to say to him and wish him all the best for Sunday.

"This game is mad, it never ceases to amaze.

"It is the best win of my career. I have to go out against O'Sullivan and play to the best of my ability.

"You don't know what can happen. From the go, I will go out there to win and not just enjoy the occasion."