Joe Canning recovering from surgery

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 10:30 am

Galway manager Micheal Donoghue confirmed last night that Joe Canning is recovering from keyhole surgery and thus was not used last night in the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic, writes Michael Moynihan.

Galway’s All-Ireland-winning captain David Burke was also rested for the games in Boston, but both are expected back for Galway for next year’s league.

“Joe had minor keyhole surgery a few weeks ago, so he’s on the mend from that,” said Donoghue.

“David is also carrying a small knock. It was just more precautionary than anything. We felt it wasn’t worth it.

“They’ll be back (for the national league), please God.”

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.


gaa galway joe canning

