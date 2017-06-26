Joe Brolly and Dessie Dolan throw fellow Sunday Game panellist Pat Spillane under the bus

An extremely controversial debate was stirred on last night's Sunday Game when Dessie Dolan and Joe Brolly strongly intimated Pat Spillane was to blame for Diarmuid Connolly's suspension, writes Ciara Phelan.

The Dublin forward received a 12-week ban after placing his hands on linesman Ciaran Brannigan during Dublin's clash with Carlow earlier this month.

After the Carlow and Dublin game, Spillane highlighted the incident which Connolly was not penalised for during the game.

"Diarmuid was infuriated at a sideline decision, not giving the ball back. The pictures tell it all. You prod a bear, you get a reaction. You prod Diarmuid Connolly, you antagonise Diarmuid Connolly, and you always get a reaction.

"He put his hands on the linesman, he pushed the linesman back, and a finger pointed in somebody’s face sounds to me like threatening. Bottom line, its Rule 5 - minor physical interference. It carries a penalty of 12 weeks," said Spillane.

In case you missed the panel discussion on the Dairmuid Connolly incident from the weekend, you can watch it here. #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/HROyQm8Bny — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 5, 2017

The heat was placed on Spillane on last night's Sunday Game when panellists Brolly and Dolan defended Connolly and turned on Spillane after Dublin manager Jim Gavin slammed the broadcast media for it's treatment of Connolly.

Speaking at a post-match conference yesterday Gavin said: "What concerns me is how his good name was attacked. Before we even saw the referee's report, we have the national broadcaster, both Pat Spillane and Colm O'Rourke, particularly Pat, who had a pre-determined statement. We saw the rulebook being read out against him on Sky Sports."

Naturally, Gavin's comments were the hot topic of conversation on last nights Sunday Game. Spillane, who was not on the panel to defend himself, came under fire when Brolly made reference to the Kerry man's comments about Connolly.

"He is a big boy and he knows what he said. Of course Diarmuid shouldn't have touched the official, but at that stage, the officials had not taken any action in relation to it, and it was in the context of Connolly being held in the way that he was.

"You have to say, it was like watching counsel for the prosecution. Pat had everything on but his Kerry blazer and his Kerry tie. I thought to myself after, the CCCC are going to act here," said Brolly.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin

Presenter of the Sunday Game Des Cahill then asked Brolly if he was blaming Spillane for Connolly's suspension to which he replied: "It looked to me that Pat was reading out a script - and as soon as I watched it, I thought, they will have to go for him now.

"I think Pat bought into it, but there's a feeling that it is open season on Diarmuid. I did think it was over the top, I have to say. He is entitled to his opinion, but I strongly disagreed with it," he said.

However, the chairman of the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) has insisted that the comments made by Pat Spillane on The Sunday Game did not influence the ban that was placed on Connolly.

Speaking to RTE Radio this morning, the CCCC chairman George Cartwright said: "The CCCC review all games on a Monday, that have been played on a Sunday or Saturday, and take action if need be, so I would refute that totally."

Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly and linesman Ciaran Brannigan. Picture: Sportsfile

Over on Twitter, GAA fans posted fiery tweets about The Sunday Game as they argued both Spillane and Brolly's comments.

Joe Brolly is a hypocrite. No problem with over the top attacks on Paul Galvin, Lee Keegan or Sean Cavanagh but not Connolly #SundayGame — Derek Brosnan (@DerekBrosnan) June 26, 2017

Jim Gavin on #DiarmuidConnolly "His GOOD NAME was called into question" 😂😂 Ah Jim, cop on in fairness like #thesundaygame #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/0UP3IQNsvr — Anto Murphy (@wexside1) June 25, 2017

Jim Gavins acting like a baby. Basically saying no incident should be discussed by media until ref's report is out. #SundayGame #upthedubs — Derek Brosnan (@DerekBrosnan) June 26, 2017

This is very poor from both Dessie & 🌂 - Spillane gave opinion on piece which was totally clear & it's his job to do so. #sundaygame — Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) June 25, 2017

I'm no fan of Pat Spillane, but he's been treated pretty outrageously there. #SundayGame — Kevin Coghlan (@kevin_coghlan) June 25, 2017

Don't think Brolly & Dolan should be discussing Pat Spillane without him being present to defend himself. Bad form from #sundaygame — KO'Brien (@KOBrien00001) June 25, 2017

Blaming Spillane for Connolly's ban is laughable, similar bans were handed out to McGeeney and Comerford without Pat's help #SundayGame #GAA — Kate Fitzsimons (@katefitzzz) June 25, 2017

We can't imagine what Pat might say to Joe and Dessie when he sees them next.