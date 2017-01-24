Home»Sport

JJ Hanrahan coming home to Munster

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 03:40 pm

Munster have confirmed that JJ Hanrahan will rejoin the province from the start of next season. The Kerry fly-half left the province for Northampton in 2015.

The 24-year-old has since played on 30 occasions for the English club, lining out in the centre and at out-half.

Joining Hanrahan at Thomond Park next season will be two imports from France - James Hart and Chris Farrell. The incoming Irish trio have signed two-year contracts with the province. Farrell and Harte will make the move from their respective Top 14 sides, Grenoble and Racing 92.

23-year-old Farrell is in his third season with Grenoble where he has made 70 appearances, scoring 10 tries. A former Ireland U20s player, the Belfast-born centre first played his professional rugby with Ulster.

Currently with Racing 92, scrumhalf Hart has made 12 appearances this season, his most recent as a replacement in Saturday's Champions Cup encounter at Thomond Park. Before joining the Parisian club the 25-year-old played his rugby with Farrell at Grenoble, making 60 appearances.

Niall and Rory Scannell, Tyler Bleyendaal, Darren Sweetnam and Duncan Williams have all signed contract extensions to stay until 2019, while Dave Kilcoyne's new deal takes him to 2020.

