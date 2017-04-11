Home»Sport

Jessica Harrington's Our Duke backed for Irish Grand National success

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 05:51 pm

Jessica Harrington's Our Duke has been backed across the boards for the Boylesports Irish Grand National on Easter Monday at Fairyhouse.

Having had just three races over fences - and eight in his whole career - the seven-year-old lacks experience for a race of this nature.

However, he is already a Grade One winner this season over three miles and will be running off a mark of just 153.

Harrington, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month as well as the Coral Cup and Grand Annual, has given him the green light as long as the ground is suitable.

"That is the plan at the moment, the only thing that would stop us is if the ground got too quick," she said.

"As long as the ground is good, good to soft he will run.

"That race, novices have got a good record and I think he has got a nice weight."

Our Duke's jockey, Robbie Power, is currently on the crest of a wave having had the three Harrington Cheltenham winners along with four successes at Aintree.

Ladbrokes were one of several firms to report good support for the youngster and were forced to cut him from 10-1 into 6-1 clear favourite.

"Jessica Harrington has had a fantastic few months and so it's no surprise to see such strong support for Our Duke, who has now gone clear favourite for the Irish Grand National," said Ladbrokes' Nicola McGeady.

