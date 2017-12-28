Home»Sport

Jessica Harrington to carry out tests on Sizing John

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 06:56 pm

Jessica Harrington will carry out a series of tests on Sizing John following his below-par effort in the Leopardstown Christmas Chase.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup winner failed to fire in the Grade One contest, for which he was sent off the 9-10 favourite, trailing home a well-beaten seventh behind winner Road To Respect.

Following the race the seven-year-old was reported to be distressed and found to be clinically abnormal after being examined by veterinary staff at the track.

Harrington said: "The official report said he was a clinical abnormality after the post-race examination. He is sound now and his heart was OK.

"Basically he got slight hyperthermia and he got too hot. As soon as he cooled down, he was grand.

"I won’t know anything else until I run some blood tests on him when I get back."


KEYWORDS

Horse racingSizing JohnJessica Harrington

Related Articles

Gigginstown celebrate with 1-2-3 in Christmas Chase at Leopardstown

Watch these amazing races unfold on a day of drama at the Leopardstown Festival

Leopardstown set fair for big Christmas meeting

Horse Racing fraternity mourns as Irish handicapper, Noel O’Brien, passes away

More in this Section

Johnny Sexton shows another touch of class with festive trip to Cork

Ulster facing injury crisis ahead of Munster clash

Calls for action after alleged racist chanting at Millwall

Mixed news for Leinster ahead of Connact clash on New Years Day


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

How journeyman Barry Conlon found a life outside the football bubble

Is rugby discharging its duty of care to players?

Gerry O’Connor: How the Banner must improve

Dan Leavy proud of Blues brothers’ resistance to Thomond roar

Lifestyle

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »