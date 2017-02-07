Home»Sport

Jeremy Chardy beats seventh seed Marcel Granollers in Sud de France Open

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 08:33 am

Spanish seventh seed Marcel Granollers was knocked out of the Sud de France Open in Montpellier by French veteran Jeremy Chardy on Monday.

World number 68 Chardy got off to a flying start then rose to the occasion in the decider to triumph 6-0 3-6 6-3 and book his place in the second round.

Germany's Dustin Brown also reached the second round with a straight-sets win over another Spaniard, Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

In a tight game with a single break of serve in the second set, Brown came through 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with top seed Marin Cilic.

In the only main draw match in the Sofia Open on Monday, Romania's Radu Albot beat home wild card Alexandar Lazarov 7-6 (7/0) 6-2.

