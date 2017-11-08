Home»Sport

Jeff Hendrick receives positive news in race for fitness

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 01:49 pm

Jeff Hendrick appears to be winning his race to be fit for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-off against Denmark.

The Burnley midfielder looked doubtful for Saturday's first leg in Copenhagen due to a glute issue, but the results of a scan have been positive.

Hendrick joined his Irish team mates at Abbotstown today, but trained alone.

Jeff Hendrick at Ireland training. Pic: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

Stephen Ward was also back having sat out yesterday's session due to a sore knee.

Martin O'Neill's men are due to fly tomorrow afternoon, and the Irish boss is happy to get the away leg out of the way first.

"There's obviously a lot of yellow cards flying around and sometimes you think that might be a disadvantage playing away from home first of all.

"Secondly, if the (second-leg) game happened to go into extra-time, the side playing away from home (first) has got a bit of advantage.

"Those things taken into consideration, we'd have taken the second leg at home."


KEYWORDS

soccerworld cupirelandjeff hendrick

