Home»Sport

Jeff Hendrick hoping to lure Ireland team-mate Robbie Brady to Burnley

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 03:40 pm

Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick has admitted he would love to entice childhood friend and fellow Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady to Turf Moor.

The Clarets have reportedly upped their bid for the unsettled Norwich winger to £13million - a fee which would eclipse the current club record paid to Derby for Hendrick this summer.

Hendrick, who has known Brady since their junior days at St Kevin's Boys' Club in Dublin, said: "For me personally it would be brilliant to have another friend here and I think he would help the squad as well.

"I text him a lot and talk to him every few days - we grew up together and I have known him since the age of seven - so we have a lot of different conversations.

"He is a great player and everyone is saying how well he's done over the previous few years. But at the end of the day the decision is his - hopefully he will see this [interview] and see how much I want him to come."

Boss Sean Dyche would not discuss transfer developments during his Friday press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Arsenal, but Brady, who has asked Norwich to let him go if the right deal is reached - remains top of the Clarets' wanted list.

The impressive form of Hendrick, as well as fellow Ireland international Steven Ward, in the top-flight this season will no doubt have helped convince the club hierarchy that Brady would be a good addition.

The Clarets head into the weekend in 10th place in the table despite a dismal away record but Hendrick believes a change in fortune is well overdue on their travels.

He added: "We've come off the pitch away from home and even though we've been beaten we've had a good feeling because the performances have been better.

"The first thing we needed to do was to start playing more like ourselves when we're on the road, and we've definitely done that in the last few games, and the next step is to pick up the points."

His side's performances in particular at Turf Moor are causing many to reconsider their pre-season status as relegation favourites and while Hendrick remains understandably cautious he insisted it was time to look ahead with optimism.

"I don't think you can look too far down now - we're 10th for a reason," added Hendrick.

"We've put in the performances and we've worked hard to get the points. Now we've got to kick on and keep putting in the performances and get as many points as we can."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola denies discussions took place over Sergio Aguero's Man City future

Jurgen Klopp: Joel Matip saga 'not fair' as D'Day arrives

Read the extraordinary rant that led to manager's five-match touchline ban

Sale player sacked after he allegedly leaked information 'extremely disappointed'


Today's Stories

2016 flop just a blip, argues Rebel ace Pat Horgan

Arsene Wenger: We can’t live with China cash

Talented UCC book quarter-final spot

Oriel Park not yet ready to be put out to grass

Lifestyle

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Kevin Barry reconnects with Cork in his new play, Autumn Royal

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

'It’s the worst feeling in the whole world' - new mums need post-natal depression support

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 