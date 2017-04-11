Home»Sport

Jamie Carragher: Ross Barkley needs to curb social life: ‘You can’t put yourself in that position’

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 11:52 am

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said Ross Barkley is not a "kid" anymore and has advised him to curb his public social life.

The Everton midfielder was punched in the face in a Liverpool nightclub at the weekend in what his lawyers are calling an "unprovoked attack". It happened hours after Barkley featured in Everton's 4-2 Premier League victory over Leicester on Sunday.

He was not seriously injured but Merseyside police are investigating the incident.

Carragher was sympathetic to Barkley but suggested he has to accept the limitations that come with being a high-profile footballer in the football-mad city.

He told Sky Sports News that by the time he got to Barkley's age of 23, he had matured and accepted the new reality of his life.

“What Ross will do is what I did after every Liverpool game when you get a good win - you go out with your mates for a drink.

“You can’t do that. There has to be a line in the sand now and Ross has to change.

“You can’t put yourself in that position. Yes, he may not have done anything wrong but don’t put yourself in that position.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Arsene Wenger: We understand our fans are very unhappy

Ian Wright hits out at Arsenal

The Eagles land a major blow to Arsenal's top four hopes

Donegal's U21 footballers set up All-Ireland semi with Dublin


Today's Stories

Jack O’Shea: Tyros ensured Éamonn Fitzmaurice did not walk

Pressure rises on Arsene Wenger as Crystal Palace shock Arsenal

Sergio Garcia: I have a beautiful life. Major or no major

Rassie Erasmus sweats on fitness of Munster's stars

Lifestyle

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

International Siblings Day: Familiarity breeds respect

The Gift: Dark thoughts in beautiful surroundings

A truly eclectic shortlist for the International Dublin Literary Award

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 