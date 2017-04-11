Jamie Carragher: Ross Barkley needs to curb social life: ‘You can’t put yourself in that position’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said Ross Barkley is not a "kid" anymore and has advised him to curb his public social life.

The Everton midfielder was punched in the face in a Liverpool nightclub at the weekend in what his lawyers are calling an "unprovoked attack". It happened hours after Barkley featured in Everton's 4-2 Premier League victory over Leicester on Sunday.

He was not seriously injured but Merseyside police are investigating the incident.

Carragher was sympathetic to Barkley but suggested he has to accept the limitations that come with being a high-profile footballer in the football-mad city.

He told Sky Sports News that by the time he got to Barkley's age of 23, he had matured and accepted the new reality of his life.

“What Ross will do is what I did after every Liverpool game when you get a good win - you go out with your mates for a drink.

“You can’t do that. There has to be a line in the sand now and Ross has to change.

“You can’t put yourself in that position. Yes, he may not have done anything wrong but don’t put yourself in that position.”