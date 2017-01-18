Home»Sport

Jamie Carragher only too happy to pile on when Gary Neville gets trolled online

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 09:55 am

There’s nothing like your mate getting in trouble to help distract from your own blunders.

Pundit Jamie Carragher made the amateur error of leaving his phone unlocked at the gym yesterday, and as a result spent the afternoon fielding questions about a possible move to China.

So when Virgin Trains decided to troll his Monday Night Football colleague Gary Neville, Carra didn’t hesitate to jump on the bandwagon.

The train company gave out to Neville for supposedly putting his feet up for a snooze and Carragher was quick with a sanctimonious response, saying: “No respect for other passengers!”

Neville chose to take the high road and ignore the entire exchange, while other Tweeters were far more concerned with the state of his shoes.

And of course Manchester United fans were happy for their former star to do whatever the hell he wanted with his feet.

