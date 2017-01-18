Jamie Carragher only too happy to pile on when Gary Neville gets trolled online

There’s nothing like your mate getting in trouble to help distract from your own blunders.
Pundit Jamie Carragher made the amateur error of leaving his phone unlocked at the gym yesterday, and as a result spent the afternoon fielding questions about a possible move to China.
So when Virgin Trains decided to troll his Monday Night Football colleague Gary Neville, Carra didn’t hesitate to jump on the bandwagon.
Oi, @GNev2, keep your feet off the seat! @Carra23 wouldn't do this. pic.twitter.com/BBXenMVIj0— Virgin Trains (@VirginTrains) January 17, 2017
The train company gave out to Neville for supposedly putting his feet up for a snooze and Carragher was quick with a sanctimonious response, saying: “No respect for other passengers!”
@VirginTrains No respect for other passengers!— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 17, 2017
Neville chose to take the high road and ignore the entire exchange, while other Tweeters were far more concerned with the state of his shoes.
@VirginTrains @GNev2 @Carra23 state of them shoes 🙈— Richie (@rich75m) January 17, 2017
@VirginTrains @LfcRahul @GNev2 @Carra23 Get some new shoes as well you cheapskate.— Nick Hunter (@nickjhh) January 18, 2017
@VirginTrains @GNev2 @Carra23 OMG!!! THEM SHOES ARENT EVEN CLEAN!— Shaun (@SouthernShauny) January 17, 2017
And of course Manchester United fans were happy for their former star to do whatever the hell he wanted with his feet.
@VirginTrains @GNev2 @Carra23 they're very valuable feet. They've helped @ManUtd win a lot of trophies. #letNevrest— Mack The Knife (@IdMjones) January 17, 2017
@VirginTrains @GNev2 @Carra23 Excuse me a bit more respect for them feet. Please.— Nicola (@SarcasticoRosso) January 17, 2017