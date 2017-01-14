Home»Sport

James McGee fails to qualify for Australian Open in final qualifying round

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 12:47 pm

Heartbreak for Castleknock's James McGee at the Australian Open.

He narrowly missed out on a spot in the main draw after losing 7-6 3-6 6-3 to Blake Mott in the final qualifying round in Melbourne.

McGee raced into a 5-2 lead in the opening set, but was beaten on a tie break after Mott rallied to pull himself back into the match.

The longest set of the two-and-a-half hour match was followed by McGee clinching the second set in emphatic fashion, 6-3.

But it wasn't to be for the Dubliner who conceded the final set and as a result the match.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Arsenal hit four past struggling Swansea

Most bizarre afternoon ever? West Brom's Ben Foster conceded four but still received the plaudits against Spurs

Free-scoring Connacht demolish Zebre

Hat-trick hero Harry Kane eases Spurs past West Brom


Today's Stories

Paddy Kelly: ‘Everyone was pissed off at what Cork GAA has become’

‘Golden Boy’ Michael Conlan must start all over again

Make it Mome to crack rivals at Punchestown

I’m calmer than Klopp, says relaxed Mourinho

Lifestyle

Having a magical time in Iceland - without breaking the bank

Movie Reviews: La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, Live by Night

Your guide to returning unwanted Christmas gifts and sale items

Witchy winter wonder at the Fota arboretum

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 