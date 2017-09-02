Home»Sport

James McClean: ‘All around we weren't good enough: our passing, our energy, our defending, our finishing’

Saturday, September 02, 2017 - 07:47 pm

James McClean admitted it had been a lacklustre Republic of Ireland display as Shane Duffy's first senior international goal was enough only to claim a 1-1 draw in their World Cup qualifier in Georgia.

The Irish rode their luck after Duffy headed the visitors into a dream fourth-minute lead, but they were unable to capitalise upon it as Georgia hit back in determined fashion.

They levelled 11 minutes before the break through Valeri Kazaishvili and enjoyed much the better of the game for long periods, but ultimately ended it still awaiting their first Group D victory.

Georgia's Nika Kvekveskiri and James McClean of Ireland. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

"It's been a disappointing night," West Brom winger McClean told Sky Sports Football.

"Just not good enough on the night to be honest.

"All around we weren't good enough: our passing, our energy, our defending, our finishing.

"They're a lot better than what people think when you look at their results through the group.

"Saying that I believe we're better, but tonight we didn't show that - all over the pitch they were better, passed the ball better.

"We'll have better nights; hopefully one of those will be on Tuesday."

Ireland host Group D leaders Serbia on Tuesday knowing that victory would take them top and put them on course for next summer's tournament in Russia.

"We know what we need to do Tuesday night, it's as simple as that," McClean added.

"If that goes to plan then tonight doesn't matter but right now we're disappointed and we're a bit angry at ourselves."

Manager Martin O'Neill concurred that his side would have to improve ahead of Tuesday's fixture at the Aviva Stadium.

"It's disappointing because of the performance but we're still in it," he said.

"We did not close down strongly and then when we did have it we gave it away too cheaply which is not a great sign.

"If you analyse it in terms of chances we've had four really good chances to win the game.

"We need to do better because we're up against a very talented side in Serbia on Tuesday night.

"We're going to try and win the game."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, ireland, georgia

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Here's how the Irish players rated in a disappointing performance in Georgia

Winless Georgia dominate Ireland in Tbilisi tie

As it happened: Relive the goals after Ireland drop points in Tbilisi

‘He'll never know how much this means to us’: James McClean gives to toddler’s eye cancer battle

More in this Section

More semi-final heartbreak for Sligo in loss to Tyrone

Jack Wilshere reveals fitness levels in jovially self-deprecating Instagram comment

Ryan Giggs: ‘I don't know about £2billion but Roy Keane is right’

Leinster slay Bernard Jackman’s Dragons on Gavin Henson’s return


Today's Stories

Galway’s fusillade of arrows can make their mark

Mobility can upset Waterford system

Martin O’Neill: ‘We know it’s going to be a fight to the death’

Bonus Pro14 start for Munster

Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 