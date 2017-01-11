Home»Sport

Jack McCaffrey helps UCD defeat Dublin

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 10:47 pm

UCD 2-9 Dublin 1-10

A 63rd minute goal from substitute Sean Meade helped UCD to overcome Dublin by two points at Parnell Park, writes Rónán Mac Lochlainn.

It proved a sloppy start by the hosts, admittedly playing into a strong breeze, as they fell behind to early scores from Eoin Lowry and Larry Moran and Lowry’s second free of the night handed the students a deserved three point lead by the 14th minute.

Ross O'Brien, left, and Tom Shields of Dublin collide while contesting possession at Parnell Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dublin’s struggles continued as their deficit increased following scores from Sean Mullooly and Conor McCarthy and it was of scant surprise when defensive hesitancy was punished as Tom Hayes netted from close range in the 28th minute.

It took Dublin a full thirty minutes to eventually trouble the umpires as Paul Hudson finally found his range and a Matias Mac Donncha goal soon after reduced Dublin’s deficit to five points by the break.

Ryan Deegan of Dublin in action against UCD's (from left) Seán Mullooly, Niall McInerney and Peter Healy at Parnell Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dublin improved significantly after the break thanks to points by Gavin Ivory, Shane Cunningham and Niall Scully but Meade's goal and a late point from Jack McCaffrey ensured a deserved win for UCD.

Scorers for UCD: E Lowry 0-5 (0-4f), T Hayes, S Meade 1-0 each, J McCaffrey, S Mullooly, L Moran, C McCarthy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: M Mac Donncha 1-0, P Hudson 0-3 (0-1f) R Hazley, S Cunningam (1f) 0-2 each, N Scully, C Reddin (f), G Ivory 0-1 each.

UCD: C Honan; E Murchan, D Maguire, P Healy; N McInerney, J Feehan, J McCaffrey; G Farrell, A McDonnell; S Mullooly, L Moran, E Wallace; T Hayes, C McCarthy, E Lowry.

Subs: C Cunningham for Maguire, B McGinn for McCarthy and L Kelly for Feehan (all half-time), J Gillen for Farrell, C Nolan for Moran, R Cleary for Murchan and S Meade for Hayes (58), A Hassett for Healy (67).

Dublin: E Comerford; J Smith, E O’Brien, R McGowan; N Scully, C Reddin, R Gaughan; J Whelan, R Deegan; G Sweeney, M Mac Donncha, N Walsh; P Hudson, M Deegan, S Cunningham.

Subs: R Hazley for Whelan (35, BC), G Ivory for Hudson (half-time), R O’Brien for Walsh (45), Walsh for Sweeney and T Shields for Deegan (48), Sweeney for Mac Donncha and S Newcombe for Deegan (60), Hudson for Cunningham (63).

Referee: Conor Dwyer (Offaly)

