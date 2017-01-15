Jack Kennedy shines as Ball D'Arc keeps up title momentum at Fairyhouse

Gordon Elliott proved yet again he is the man to follow in the big handicaps when Ball D'Arc ran out an easy winner of the valuable Bar One Racing Dan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse.

Having already won the Troytown, the Paddy Power at Leopardstown, the Munster and Kerry Nationals and the Galway Plate, Elliott nagged another 100,000 euro prize with the six-year-old.

Ball D'Arc was ridden by 17-year-old Jack Kennedy, who continues to benefit from the injury to Bryan Cooper, and he was content to sit off the pace as Ttebbob set a searching gallop.

By the time the leader had run his race, the 3-1 favourite was left in front with Pairofbrowneyes chasing him home.

Elliott continues to lead the way in his search for a first trainer's championship.

"I'm in a very lucky position, but it certainly helps when you can enjoy days like this," said Elliott.

"I've had a great year in the big handicaps but I'm probably lucky in that the owners that I have buy top-class horses. When some of those horses aren't top-class they end up in handicaps.

"It's been happening all year, we're very lucky."

Of Ball D'Arc he said: "Jack gave him a peach of a ride. He was a bit unlucky at Leopardstown, although I'm still not sure he'd have won. The soft ground suited him today and he could get into a nice rhythm.

"I'm not sure where he will go next, but he could go for something like the Grand Annual. He's still a novice over fences so that is an option as well."

Elliott also won the opening mares' maiden hurdle with Barra (5-4 favourite).

Elliott said: "She took on two good geldings in her last two runs, and she was good there today. She stretched all the way to the line.

"There is a graded mares' novice back here in a few weeks that she may go for. It rode a good race as they were flat out all the way."

He added of Kennedy: "For a lad of only 17 to be doing what he's doing is great.

"Nothing fazes him, and he has his feet on the ground and is still mucking out in the yard."

Ballyoisin (evens favourite) made up for a fall on his chasing debut when easily accounting for Townshend in the Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund Beginners Chase.

Always highly regarded by trainer Enda Bolger, the JP McManus-owned six-year-old tipped up at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day.

He was sure-footed on this occasion, with Barry Geraghty always seemingly confident he had Ruby Walsh covered on Townshend and he ran out a six-length winner.

"He jumped well and I'd say he learned from the last day," said Geraghty.

"He's very little experience but he picked up well from the second-last and could do no more than he did."

Ellmarie Holden and Rachael Blackmore teamed up with Ex Patriot (10-1) to win the Buy Your Great Value Annual Fairyhouse Membership Today Maiden Hurdle.

Having shown a decent level of form on the Flat for Ger Lyons, the three-year-old changed hands for €38,000.

Holden said: "I'm absolutely thrilled with that. It's his first run for me, and he's been a pure machine at home over hurdles. He got in a bit close to a couple today but he'll learn from that. Rachael gave him a great ride.

"He schooled at Thurles last week, and we didn't do too much with him as we knew we were coming here. We'll see how he is in the next few days, but he could go for the Grade One (Spring Hurdle) at Leopardstown on February 12."

The bumper went to a nice prospect in Henry de Bromhead's Paloma Blue (6-1).

"Chris (Jones, owner) bought him at the Derby Sale (for E160,000) and he was a stand out there. It's nice to see him go and do it on the track," said De Bromhead.

"My stats for winning first time out in a bumper wouldn't be very good, and you might have to go back to Identity Thief as the last one to do it. He'll learn a lot from that, and will possibly have one more run this season."