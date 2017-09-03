Jack Canning delivers 11th All-Ireland minor hurling title to Galway

By Eoghan Cormican, Croke Park

Galway 2-17 Cork 2-15

Two second-half goals from Jack Canning delivered Galway an 11th All-Ireland minor title.

Galway trailed 2-7 to 0-10 at the break having conceded the first of those goals within seven seconds of the throw-in – Brian Turnbull lurking early to pull the sliotar to the net.

Evan Sheehan supplied their second green flag after 12 minutes to push the favourites 2-3 to 0-3 clear.

Galway chipped away at that advantage and were back level when Canning rattled the Cork net a minute and a half into the second period.

The next six points were shared evenly before Canning, following a superb catch and turn, blasted the sliotar high into the room of Ger Collins’ net.

Ahead by 2-13 to 2-10, then arrived the crucial moment of this minor final. A speculative Brian Roche effort from the Cusack Stand sideline went all the way to the Galway net, the score, however, was ruled out for square ball.

Liam O’Shea did strike the next score for Cork, but the next three points arrived at the other end to send Galway 2-16 to 2-11 clear – Conor Molloy (free), Seán Bleahane and Jack Canning the providers.

Robert Downey and two from the lively Brian Turnbull reduced the gap to two. No closer, though, would Cork come.

Scorers for Galway: C Molloy (0-7, 0-7 frees); J Canning (2-1); S Bleahane (0-5); D Mannion (0-2); D Loftus, B Moran (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: B Turnbull (1-7, 0-3 frees); L O’Shea (0-3); E Sheehan (1-0); C Hanafin (0-2); D Connery, R Downey, B Murphy (0-1 each).

Cork: G Collins (Ballinhassig); E Roche (Bride Rovers), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), S O’Leary Hayes (Mildeton); J Keating (Kildorrery), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill); D Connery (Na Piarsaigh), B Roche (Bride Rovers); C Hanafin (Na Piarsaigh), L O’Shea (Lisgoold), L Linehan (Ballyhooly); E Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh), R Downey (Glen Rovers), B Turnbull (Douglas).

Subs: D Hanlon (Blarney) for Linehan (39 mins); B Murphy (Castlelyons) for Walsh Barry (45)

Galway: D Fahy (Ardrahan); D Morrissey (Sarsfields), M Gill (Castlegar), C Killeen ( Loughrea); R Glennon (Mullagh), D Loftus (Turloughmore), C Caulfield (Kilconieron); C Fahy (Padraig Pearses), C Walsh (Turloughmore); M McManus (Loughrea), C Molloy (Kilnadeema-Leitrim), B Moran (Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry); J Canning (Portumna), D Mannion (Cappataggle), S Bleahane (Ahascragh/Fohenagh).

Subs: S Ryan (Clarenbridge) for McManus (HT); S McArdle (Clarenbridge) for Loftus (53); M Kennedy (Clarenbridge) for Moran (55); E Fahy (Kilbeacanty) for Walsh (61)

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny)