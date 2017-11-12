'It's the ultimate': Proud dad reacts to his sons' Neil and Darren Randolph's sporting heroics

Darren wasn't the only member of the Randolph family heroically saving his team last night.

His brother Neil, who plays for Black Amber Templeogue in the Basketball Ireland Super League, was also in action, and his father was there to see it.

Ed was courtside as Neil netted 16 points, including a score to bring them level at 80-all, to bring Templeogue back against Moycullen for a 86-82 win at Oblate Hall.

Afterwards, both spoke about Darren's display in Copenhagen which saw him keep the Republic of Ireland in with a chance of qualifying for the World Cup with a spate of saves last night.

Neil said: "I didn’t check my phone during the game, but my dad was getting updates - he was looking at one then the other.

"I hear he [Darren] did us proud, but that’s him - he’s always been accountable, whenever Ireland needs him he’s there."

Proud dad Ed added: "It was nerve wracking to say the least, thank god for technology I was able to look at the match and look at Neil.

"It’s a great night, I can honestly say that being able to look at your sons play is the ultimate thing.

"It’s great to see both of them playing and doing well. I’m proud of both of them it gives you great satisfaction and I’m looking forward to next week."

You can hear their reaction below.