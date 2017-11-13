Home»Sport

Italy's elimination from World Cup leaves Twitter in shock

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 09:52 pm

Sweden have done the unthinkable and knocked four-times World champions Italy out of the World Cup.

The Azurri will be missing from Russia after their 1-0 aggregate defeat to the Swedes.

There was shock on Twitter at Italy's elimination tonight.

Many fans were heartbroken for the Italians.

There was some sympathy for their legendary goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, too, with Twitter user Miguel Rabines‏ @miguelrabines saying: "I am beyond heartbroken for Italy and for Buffon!"

So what are the Azurri going to do next Summer?

Charlie Dye had a suggestion, saying "Hi #Italy. Fancy a friendly next summer if you're not busy? #Scotland."


More in this Section

Two Ireland fans pretended they were in a Martin Laursen fan club to get into the Denmark game

Darren Hughes to replace Pearce Hanley for Saturday test

O'Neil insists Ireland need to score in play-off second leg

Soccer rumours: Torres eyeing return to Premier League?


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Bendtner makes his pitch for Danish success in Dublin

‘A 10-point deficit but we can turn it around’

Lifestyle

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

The Islands of Ireland: Scattery Island off Kilrush Co Clare

Students learning life lessons instead of chasing points

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »