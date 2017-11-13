Italy's elimination from World Cup leaves Twitter in shock

Sweden have done the unthinkable and knocked four-times World champions Italy out of the World Cup.

The Azurri will be missing from Russia after their 1-0 aggregate defeat to the Swedes.

There was shock on Twitter at Italy's elimination tonight.

#ITASWE Farwell Italy Farewell #Buffon Not in my lifetime have #Azzurri failed to qualify for WC. That's something A sad day and that's football — Stephen Headley (@stepheadley) November 13, 2017

Italy haven’t qualified for the World Cup for the 1st time since 1958. Stunned. #ITASWE — Dan Evans (@DanEvans106) November 13, 2017

Many fans were heartbroken for the Italians.

Aww poor Italy. I know how it feels man. Big hug all the way from The Netherlands 😭♥️ #ITASWE — Zaalima. (@iamzaalima) November 13, 2017

There was some sympathy for their legendary goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, too, with Twitter user Miguel Rabines‏ @miguelrabines saying: "I am beyond heartbroken for Italy and for Buffon!"

So what are the Azurri going to do next Summer?

Charlie Dye had a suggestion, saying "Hi #Italy. Fancy a friendly next summer if you're not busy? #Scotland."