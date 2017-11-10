Home»Sport

Italy face missing out on World Cup after first-leg defeat by Sweden

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 10:53 pm

Italy must beat Sweden at San Siro on Monday to have any hope of qualifying for the World Cup in Russia after Jakob Johansson condemned the Azzurri to a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Stockholm.

The four-time world champions risk missing out on the summer finals for the first time since 1958 and this play-off result piles further pressure on a side who struggled throughout the qualifying campaign.

Johansson's second-half winner was helped into the net by the unfortunate Daniele De Rossi but Sweden will not mind one bit as they now have the upper hand ahead of the crucial fixture in Milan.

Under no illusions about the strength of Italy's determination to avoid the ignominy of failing to reach the World Cup for the first time in 60 years, Sweden kicked off in a suitably serious mood.

Daniele De Rossi

There would be no sharing of the home comforts at the Friends Arena as Ola Toivonen gave Leonardo Bonucci some early bother with an elbow that left the AC Milan defender writhing in pain.

With Sweden pressing hard, tricky winger Emil Forsberg fired a free-kick over the crossbar before Andrea Belotti fluffed a header at the other end.

Forsberg - a key element in RB Leipzig's remarkable rise to the top of the Bundesliga - then cut inside to tee up Toivonen for a low effort that just skimmed Gianluigi Buffon's far post.

Italy steadily got to grips with Sweden's physical approach and began creating chances of their own, Matteo Darmian finding Antonio Candreva only for the Inter Milan schemer to come up short.

Sweden had the last word before the break. Marcus Berg read Giorgio Chiellini's movement well to put Buffon in difficulty, but the 39-year-old goalkeeper was able to clear under heavy pressure.

His counterpart Robin Olsen was called into action following the restart as Candreva and Marco Parolo tested his reflexes but, just after the hour mark, it was Sweden who struck the opener.

Johansson, on as a substitute for Albin Ekdal, strode into the Italy box to put his foot through a headed lay-off. The ball veered past Buffon thanks in part to a helpful deflection off De Rossi.

Italy were laid low, briefly, but responded positively to the goal as Manchester United full-back Darmian hit a post with a long-range effort.

The Azzurri would enjoy plenty of the ball as time ticked away, but their head coach Giampiero Ventura could not conjure a tactical switch that changed the outcome in the Swedish capital.


KEYWORDS

sportsoccerWorld Cup

Related Articles

‘I’m sure we’ll see a little bit of Keane on-pitch persona’

How direct Danes turned away from Total Football

Two games that will define O’Neill’s contribution to Irish football

Wife of Northern Ireland defender apologises for racist tweet targeted at referee

More in this Section

Robbie Brady urges teammates to ignore 'yellow peril' against Denmark

Josh O’Hanlon becomes Cork City’s fourth signing in a week

World Rugby responds to Ireland over South Africa 2023 World Cup recommendation

Wife of Northern Ireland defender apologises for racist tweet targeted at referee


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Ronan O’Gara lined up for sensational Crusaders move

‘I am playing with Lego at home to get dexterity back in my fingers’

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'Ken spent €33 million on a submarine to Crosshaven without driving alongside common types'

Tragedy at sea lit the way to safer system of lighthouses

Making a massacre: Director stunned by findings in Loughinisland killings documentary

Peaky Blinders return: Shelby is back and he’s ready to fight

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »