‘It was an outclassed job, a mismatch’, says Carl Froch after Conor McGregor defeat

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 07:41 am

Carl Froch admitted he was on the edge of his seat but believes Floyd Mayweather "outclassed" Conor McGregor in their light-middleweight fight in Las Vegas.

Mayweather took his record to 50-0 by stopping Irishman McGregor, who was making his professional boxing debut at the T-Mobile Arena, in the 10th round.

Four-time world super-middleweight champion Froch praised the UFC star's resilience but the 40-year-old was not surprised by the result.

PA

Froch, speaking on Sky Sports Box Office, said: "He (McGregor) did well from the fact that he's a mixed martial artist. If that was a boxer, you'd say it was an outclassed job, a mismatch.

"In reality, he (Mayweather) was in there with a UFC fighter. Conor came, he was proud, he tried, he didn't go over.

"It was a great event, promotion, a good show, we've all been on the edge of our seats. But what happened is what we thought would happen."


