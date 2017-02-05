Home»Sport

It turns out February 5 is a day of football birthday royalty

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 06:51 pm

If you were born on February 5 and HAVEN’T become a world class professional footballers yet, what are you playing at?

It might seem a fairly innocuous date to have a birthday, but as it happens, numerous legendary footballers were born on the fifth day of February – not least of all, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is 32 and showing no signs of slowing down.

Lots of shiny trophies for Ron.

Over on the other side of the title race, Neymar celebrates turning 25 with Barcelona. Just the 50 international goals in 75 Brazil games for the forward.

Carlos Tevez meanwhile has reached the grand old age of 33. A Champions League winner with Manchester United in 2008, Tevez has won three Premier League titles as well as Serie A titles with Juventus.

And what about Romania’s legendary midfielder, Gheorghe Hagi? He played for Real Madrid AND Barcelona, as well as scoring three goals at the 1994 World Cup. Happy 52nd birthday, Gheorghe!

Last, and probably least, but still a pretty good footballer, it’s Adnan Januzaj, who notched two assists for Sunderland in their 4-0 victory at Crystal Palace the day before he turned 22.

A great 5-a-side team, no doubt – they’d have to play “rush goalkeeper” though.

