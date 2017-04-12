Home»Sport

It looks as though Monaco and Borussia Dortmund have become great friends in the face of adversity

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 06:46 pm

After Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League quarter-final against Monaco was postponed due to an attack on the Dortmund team bus, both the German side and Monaco seem to have become close friends.

Three explosions occurred near the Dortmund team hotel as the squad were travelling to the Westfalenstadion in their coach, with defender Marc Bartra suffering injuries to his arm.

As a result of the postponement, Dortmund tweeted the #bedforawayfans hashtag, which helped many find accommodation for the night.

The experience seems to have brought fans of the two clubs closer, as demonstrated by this pair and their Bartra shirts.

The Dortmund defender appears to be on the road to recovery.

The atmosphere ahead of the game was one of unity, with Monaco fans chanting for Dortmund before the game kicked off.

Meanwhile, players and other clubs passed on their messages of support, as the football family came together.

