Is this the worldie that has ended Arsenal's top four hopes?

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 09:22 pm

Arsene Wenger is enduring a terrible night at Crystal Palace.

It looks like his Arsenal side will suffer a serious dent to their Champions League hopes next year as they are losing to Sam Allardyce's charges at Selhurst Park.

The London derby first saw Andros Townsend give Palace the lead in the first half.

However, just after the hour mark, with Arsenal ostensibly in with a chance of rescuing the situation, Yohan Cabaye came up with this glorious strike.

If the Gunners lose, and it looks like it as they are 3-0 down, then their hopes of a top-four finish seem to be in tatters.

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League, seven points adrift of Man City in fourth.

