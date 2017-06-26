Home»Sport

Is Nemanja Matic to Manchester United a really good idea, or a really bad one?

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 06:59 pm

With the football transfer rumour mill in full swing, Nemanja Matic from Chelsea to Manchester United is the latest gossip to get fans talking – but are United fans keen?

The 28-year-old Serbia midfielder played 35 league games during Chelsea’s Premier League-winning 2016/17 season, and has a goal or two like this one in his locker.

Furthermore, he’s a pretty effective plug in midfield, and has been for a while now.

So why are some United fans not keen on the suggestion of Matic, a three-time Premier League champion, in a United shirt?

For some it’s the fact the midfielder turns 29 in August – not exactly past his prime, but with not a lot of it to come.

For others it’s the fact Matic has not been playing to the standard he did during the 2014/15 campaign. For that reason, the £40 million price tag seems agreeable to Chelsea fans.

Furthermore, Monaco midfielder Fabinho has been linked with a move away from the principality – at 23 years old, the Brazil international has age on his side too.

But not everyone thinks it’s a bad idea.

Others felt that Matic’s arrival could help other players too.

While some pointed out that football fans should expect deals such as this to cost more in the current market.

Could Matic win a fourth Premier League title at United?

