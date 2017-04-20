I’m not interested in Joe Hart: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The England international is currently on loan with Serie A side Torino, but the 30-year-old could return to the Premier League next season and has again been linked with Liverpool.

Klopp has had issues with his keepers this campaign with Loris Karius, bought in the summer for £4.7million, given a 10-game spell in the Premier League in the middle of the season when Simon Mignolet was going through a bad spell, but he failed to convince.

Since Mignolet returned his form has improved, and in the last two matches against Stoke and West Brom the Belgian has been particularly impressive.

"Extra competition? You ask about goalkeepers but even though you don’t say the name is it about Joe Hart?" said Klopp when asked whether he was considering strengthening in the goalkeeping department.

"We don’t usually talk about these sort of things but in this particular case I think we can.

"He is a fantastic goalkeeper, the goalkeeper of the English national team, the highest quality, but we have highest-quality goalkeepers.

"It is not for us in this moment and hopefully not for us in the future - not because of Joe but we already have two strong goalkeepers.

"Wardy (Danny Ward) is at Huddersfield and playing a brilliant season - he is our player so we will bring him back next year so there is competition.

"The young ones have made really big steps, Caiomhin (Kelleher) and Kamil (Grabara), and that is really good.

"The situation with our goalkeepers is really good. I understand the question but I cannot give the answer probably a few people want."

While his goalkeepers are not a concern, Klopp has other issues over an injury list which is being stretched day-by-day with the likes of midfielder Lucas Leiva and centre-backs Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan unable to train this week.

Of the longer-term problems, Klopp admits there is a real prospect captain Jordan Henderson will not play again this season because of the foot problem which has sidelined him since early February.

Asked whether Henderson’s campaign could be over, the Reds boss added: "I don’t know, we will see.

"At this moment he cannot really train so we have to wait for this, that was the plan from the beginning.

"We are in intense talks with different medical departments but we have to wait. He is already not patient any more.

"He looks really healthy but he cannot play football and that is the situation at the moment. If something changes we can talk about it."