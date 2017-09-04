Irish team into quarter-finals of the Homeless World Cup

The Irish team has qualified for the quarter finals of the Homeless World Cup.
The men's team will play Russia at 2pm in Oslo.
The women's team will play Northern Ireland in the Quarter finals of the Plate competition at 11am.
Over 500 players from more than 40 countries play at the tournament in Norway this year.
Ireland men reach Quarter finals of the Homeless World Cup in Oslo.A fantastic achievement out of 48 countries #COYBIG #ABallCanChangeALife pic.twitter.com/8xjtKKeXCk— Homeless St League (@IrishStLeague) September 3, 2017