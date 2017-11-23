Home»Sport

Irish Rugby team announced ahead of clash with Argentina

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 01:34 pm

Joe Schmidt has announced the Irish team set to face Argentina on Saturday in Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland boss has made wholesale changes to his Ireland side calling on more experienced players who sat out last weekend's test against Fiji.

Leinster's Adam Byrne will make his debut for the Irish squad.

The team will line out as follows:

Backs:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Adam Byrne

13. Chris Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jocob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

Forwards:

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. James Ryan

5. Iain Henderson

6. Peter O'Mahony

7. Sean O'Brien

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. John Ryan

19. Devin Toner

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ian Keatley

23. Andrew Conway


