Irish Grand National-winning rider Ger Fox backed to 'learn' from cocaine ban

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 07:24 pm

Trainer Gavin Cromwell has vowed to support Ger Fox after the Irish Grand National-winning jockey was named as one of three riders to receive a two-year ban after testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine.

Along with amateur riders Roger Quinlan and Danny Benson, Fox, who won the Fairyhouse showpiece aboard the Mouse Morris-trained Rogue Angel in 2016, was found guilty of the offence by a Turf Club referrals committee at a hearing yesterday evening.

Fox was suspended for two years, but the referrals committee said it would review the matter again in five and a half months, providing he "submits to a random testing programme" and "continues to have the support of his employer, Gavin Cromwell".

Cromwell, trainer of dual Grade One-winning mare Jer's Girl and exciting juvenile Espoir D'Allen, has given Fox several rides and also employs him as his assistant.

The trainer said: "I don't condone what he has done, but everyone is entitled to a second chance.

"He's a good worker and a great asset to the yard.

"Hopefully he'll learn from this."

Quinlan had 21 months of his ban suspended as long as he "does not breach the same rule again during the period of suspension".

Benson's suspension will be assessed in six months if he "positively engages" in a programme of rehabilitation.

In total, eight jockeys were tested after a meeting at Galway in October, with Fox, Quinlan and Benson returning positive urine samples.

The referrals committee said it took into account "a number of mitigating factors" when it came to the penalties imposed on Fox, Benson and Quinlan.


