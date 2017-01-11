Home»Sport

Ireland's James McGee wins first qualifying round for Australian Open

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 02:25 pm

James McGee achieved a first qualifying round win in what he has described as "tricky conditions " at the Australian Open

The Dubliner says despite the wind and the speed of the court he found a way to beat Matija Pecotic of Croatia 7-6 7-5 this morning.

Mc Gee, who is Ireland's number one, is back on court this Friday. He must win two more matches to qualify for the Grand Slam tournament.

He faces Frenchman Vincent Millot who is ranked at 143 in the world by ATP. McGee is currently ranked at 1975.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, tennis

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

New Zealand's Murray McCully wants Ireland to host the Rugby World Cup

Injury blow for Swansea as Neil Taylor fractures cheekbone in training

Floyd Mayweather has some very kind words for Ronda Rousey

Morgan Schneiderlin to have Everton medical as midfielder closes in on United exit


Today's Stories

CJ Stander hungry for ‘dessert’ in Champions Cup

Morris gets Nenagh over the line in Harty Cup

St Colman's progress to semis in Harty Cup

Templemore ease past Thurles in Harty Cup

Lifestyle

GAME TECH: Frog spawns a whole new experience

Irish couple speak out about the grief of losing a baby

MAKING CENTS: Make life easier by taking control of your finances

10 Irish crime fiction novels you didn't know you needed in your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 