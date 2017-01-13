Ireland’s James McGee one win away from Australian Open

Dubliner James McGee is one win away from reaching the main draw of the Australian Open.

It's Ireland v Australia in final round of Qs now. Well done @jamesmcgee01 on great win. Awesome serves, returns and net play @Ulster_Tennis pic.twitter.com/BANcZ7B1o7 — Stuart McQuitty (@Stuartymac) January 13, 2017

The 29-year-old beat his French opponent Vincent Millot 6-2, 6-4 this morning in their second round qualifier.

It was an impressive win against an opponent currently ranked 42 places ahead of McGee, who has an ATP ranking of 195.

McGee, who is Ireland’s number one, must now win just one more match to qualify for the Grand Slam tournament.

It would be McGee's second appearance at a Grand Slam, after qualifying for the main draw at the US Open in 2014.