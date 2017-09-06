Home»Sport

Ireland will be unseeded if they qualify for World Cup play-off

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 11:14 am

FIFA have confirmed the seedings for the World Cup qualification play-offs will be based on world rankings.

The Republic of Ireland are hoping to be among the eight best group runners up when the play-off draw is made on October 17.

Last night's 1-0 defeat to Serbia at the Aviva Stadium means the Boys in Green have dropped to third place in Group D.

The Irish hopes of qualification will all hinge on the final two games of the group in October.

Ireland will play Moldova on October 6 and finish the group away from home against Wales on October 9.

O'Neill's side must secure six points and hope other results go their way to be among the eight teams who enter the play-off.

Ireland are currently 29th in the World Rankings so would be unseeded for the play-offs.

It means they could be drawn against the likes of Portugal, Italy, Sweden or Iceland - should they qualify.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS World Cup, Ireland, FIFA, qualification

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Here's how each player performed in the Ireland v Serbia game

Alvaro Morata and Iago Aspas net doubles as Spain thrash Liechtenstein

Wales boost World Cup hopes with hard-fought triumph in Moldova

Aleksandar Kolarov wreck Republic of Ireland's World Cup dream

More in this Section

Photographer captures touching moment between Galway manager and his father with Liam MacCarthy Cup

Dele Alli 'mucking about' when he made middle-finger salute, says Gareth Southgate

Fabio Fognini facing further sanctions after verbal abuse of female umpire

Here’s how Marcus Rashford went from zero to hero for England against Slovakia


Today's Stories

A tale of two O’Neills: North rise to the occasion as Republic slump

Justin Thomas hungry for more after fifth success

Cian O’Connor: Let’s aim for medals

Niall Burke maturity earns reward

Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 