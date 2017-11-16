Ireland squad announced for Saturday's test with Fiji

Joe Schmidt has made wholesale changes to his Ireland side for Saturday's test with Fiji.
A number of players that started last week's thrashing of the Springboks get a rest this weekend.
After making his debut off the bench last week, Darren Sweetnam gets a first start on the wing.
Here's the Ireland team for #IREvFIJ #GuinnessSeries in @AVIVAStadium on Saturday #ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/ytnojGkcwG— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 16, 2017
The likes of Jack McGrath, Chris Farrell and Stuart McCloskey are among the names set to freshen up the side.
The match marks Munster centre Chris Farrell's Ireland debut.
Rhys Ruddock will captain the side for the match.
Earlier, assistant coach Ritchie Murphy said the management team had plenty of options.
"I suppose we've been very lucky that the lads who've come into the squad, they've bonded really well and all have trained really well and started to take on our information on how we want to do things," he said.
15. Andrew Conway
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Chris Farrell
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Dave Kearney
10. Joey Carbery
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Devin Toner
6. Rhys Ruddock (c)
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Cian Healy
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. CJ Stander
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ian Keatley
23. Robbie Henshaw