Ireland player ratings v Fiji

Ireland made 13 changes from last weekend's record 38-3 victory over South Africa, and endured some nervy moments en route to their slender win over the eye-catching Pacific Islanders.

15 ANDREW CONWAY Another impressive showing from the Munster star: 7 (out of 10)

14 DARREN SWEETNAM Grafted well but was not able to cut loose too often: 7

13 CHRIS FARRELL Solid enough without ever dominating on his Test debut: 6

12 STUART MCCLOSKEY A few too many errors for the Ulster battering ram to challenge Ireland's first-choice midfield: 6

11 DAVE KEARNEY Intercept pass for Nagusa try will have him kicking himself: 6

10 JOEY CARBERY So good on the front foot but must round out his game: 6

9 KIERAN MARMION Struggled to boss his side around the field: 6

1 JACK MCGRATH Industrious early on but faded on return from injury: 6

2 ROB HERRING Put himself about well enough overall: 6

3 ANDREW PORTER The long-term project tighthead scrummaged well on his full debut: 7

4 ULTAN DILLANE Showed again why he is such a threat with ball in hand: 7

5 DEVIN TONER Bossed the lineout and offered a calm presence: 7

6 RHYS RUDDOCK (capt) Dogged it out but was unable to direct the side in patchy moments: 6

7 JORDI MURPHY Always works hard but did not reach the standards he sets for himself: 6

8 JACK CONAN Took his try well and carried powerfully too: 7

REPLACEMENTS: Ian Keatley's two penalties edged Ireland home, while Cian Healy and CJ Stander added impetus: 8