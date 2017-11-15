Ireland hoping to make Rugby World Cup comeback in today's vote

Ireland is hoping to make a comeback in today's vote on who will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The South African bid is expected to win after getting the highest marks in a technical review.

France was second, while the Irish bid was last.

Political editor for the Irish Examiner Daniel McConnell, says our lack of big tournament experience is a problem.

He said: "We've held one off events like the UEFA Final here in Dublin and the All Ireland Final but they are one off events on a particular day, we don't have any experience of running a rolled out event of multi games on a particular day."