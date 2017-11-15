Home»Sport

Ireland hoping to make Rugby World Cup comeback in today's vote

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 08:05 am

Ireland is hoping to make a comeback in today's vote on who will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The South African bid is expected to win after getting the highest marks in a technical review.

France was second, while the Irish bid was last.

Political editor for the Irish Examiner Daniel McConnell, says our lack of big tournament experience is a problem.

He said: "We've held one off events like the UEFA Final here in Dublin and the All Ireland Final but they are one off events on a particular day, we don't have any experience of running a rolled out event of multi games on a particular day."


KEYWORDS

IrelandRugby World Cup bidDublinFranceSouth Africa

More in this Section

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair held on suspicion of assaulting police officer

Katie Taylor to make first defense of WBA title against Jessica McCaskill

Randolph nervous and excited ahead of tonight's game

Sweden celebrated qualifying for the World Cup by absolutely destroying a San Siro TV set


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Irish dreams crumble in face of Danish onslaught

Tracey Kennedy’s historic Cork appointment confirmed

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »