Ireland have double injury concern ahead of opening International Rules test

By John Fogarty

Gary Brennan and Paul Geaney are Joe Kernan’s injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s first International Rules test in Adelaide.

The Clare midfielder has not trained since the squad arrived in Melbourne on Monday with a leg complaint although he has been running and is expected to be fit to face Australia.

Two-time All-Star Geaney came off during this evening’s practice game in the Punt Road Oval having injured a thigh early on.

He was withdrawn from the game and an ice pack was strapped to his upper leg although it is believed to have been a precautionary measure.

Involving Irish club players based in Melbourne, Conor McManus and Michael Murphy impressed in the training game, which took place at the home of the AFL champions, the Richmond Tigers.

Paul Geaney talking to Chris Barrett and Peter Crowley during Ireland's International Rules squad training at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne today. Pic: Sportsfile

Ireland make the short flight to Adelaide tomorrow lunchtime before they recommence their first test preparations on Friday.

Australia will have their first collective training session in Adelaide tomorrow and are also expected to name their captain for the series.