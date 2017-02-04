Ireland fans in shock as triple try Scotland take commanding lead

This was not the start Ireland fans expected.

With 40 minutes played in the opening game of the 2017 Six Nations, Scotland lead Ireland by 21-8.

The home side scored two tries unanswered, with Stuart Hogg getting over the line in the ninth and twentieth minutes, both converted by captain Greig Laidlaw.

Keith Earls gave Ireland fans something to cheer about Paddy Jackson missed the conversion and Alex Dunbar scored Scotland’s third try minutes later.

Frantic first half! HT and it's 21-8 to Scotland vs @IrishRugby, what are you looking to see in the second 40?! #RBS6Nations pic.twitter.com/TTAIFSB8eX — Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) February 4, 2017

Jackson scored a penalty in the 33rd minute to add to Ireland’s tally but Scotland take a 13 point lead into the break.

Viewers are in shock.

We are being utterly demolished. — Emma (@emmaphickey) February 4, 2017

This is focking ruining my Sixmas. — Ross O'Carroll-Kelly (@RossOCK) February 4, 2017

When Ryle says "We just haven't been at the races" you know we're focked. #NugentStockPhrases #IREvSCO — Sarah-Jane Murphy (@sjanemurf) February 4, 2017

One man has a pointed suggested for Ireland boss Joe Schmidt.

Get out the hairdryer! #IREvSCO — Hugh Sullivan (@HughsNughs) February 4, 2017

Ireland fans are aware there is a mountain to climb in the second half but many remain optimistic.

Our line out costing us. We look easy to defend against. Our props dont appear to have the biggest guts on our team. Still think we will win — John Murphy (@JohnMurphyIRL) February 4, 2017

Come on Ireland!