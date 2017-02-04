Home»Sport

Ireland fans in shock as triple try Scotland take commanding lead

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 03:25 pm

This was not the start Ireland fans expected.

With 40 minutes played in the opening game of the 2017 Six Nations, Scotland lead Ireland by 21-8.

The home side scored two tries unanswered, with Stuart Hogg getting over the line in the ninth and twentieth minutes, both converted by captain Greig Laidlaw.

Keith Earls gave Ireland fans something to cheer about Paddy Jackson missed the conversion and Alex Dunbar scored Scotland’s third try minutes later.

Jackson scored a penalty in the 33rd minute to add to Ireland’s tally but Scotland take a 13 point lead into the break.

Viewers are in shock.

One man has a pointed suggested for Ireland boss Joe Schmidt.

Ireland fans are aware there is a mountain to climb in the second half but many remain optimistic.

Come on Ireland!

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, rugby, six nations.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sinead Kane: 'To make the dream work you have to have team work'

Ireland U-20s celebrate comeback victory against Scotland

Munster withstand Edinburgh pressure as win sends them top of PRO12 table

Ireland Women's Six Nations campaign off to winning start with last-gasp win against Scotland


Today's Stories

Ireland are inflating scope of Scottish threat

The moment where it all changed for Chelsea

Ireland are inflating scope of Scottish threat

Focus on today, not my future, Wenger tells players

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Heading in right direction: I Wish encouraging more girls to opt for careers in STEM

Watch: 5 minute make-up routine tips for busy mums on the go

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 