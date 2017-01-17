Home»Sport

Ireland cruise to victory over Namibia in Desert T20 Challenge

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 06:16 pm

Ireland bounced back from their opening defeat in the Desert T20 Challenge with a five-wicket win over eliminated Namibia in Abu Dhabi.

Andy McBrine struck two fours in the final over to ensure Ireland, who started their campaign with a loss to Afghanistan on Saturday, successfully chased 147 with two balls to spare.

Stuart Poynter and Gary Wilson both struck 38, the latter's unbeaten from 28 deliveries, as Will Porterfield's side returned to winning ways ahead of Wednesday's crucial clash with United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

Craig Young, Joshua Little, Jacob Mulder and Kevin O'Brien each took two wickets to restrict Namibia to 146 for nine after choosing to bat.

Louis van der Westhuizen hit 50 during an explosive opening stand of 81 but Namibia could only manage another 57 runs off the final 10 overs.

File photo of Kevin O'Brien.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Final frame fluke allows Marco Fu to seal Masters progression against Judd Trump

Reports name Michael Conlan’s first pro opponent

Diego Costa returns to training with Chelsea first team

Sale suspend player as RFU probes leak of information to Bristol


Today's Stories

Veteran athletes prove they're still masters of their craft

Munster satisfied Conor Murray got proper care and attention

Liverpool now a stronger force, says Simon Mignolet

Achilles blow may finish Michael Fennelly’s Kilkenny career

Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Dennis Quaid braves the elements to join Fortitude

Taking a closer look at Ireland's buzzards

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 