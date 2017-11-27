Home»Sport

Ireland climb in World Rankings as opening 6 Nations opponents both fall

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 02:21 pm

Ireland have moved up to third place in the latest rugby World Rankings, writes Stephen Barry.

After a November campaign in which they defeated South Africa, Fiji and Argentina, Joe Schmidt’s men have leapfrogged Australia, who shipped heavy losses to England and Scotland.

New Zealand continue to lead the rankings, ahead of England in second.

The Springboks, Scotland and Wales remain fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Ireland’s opening 6 Nations opponents, France and Italy, both fell one place in the rankings.

The French slipped into ninth behind Argentina, while Conor O’Shea’s Italy are now back in 14th, behind Tonga.


KEYWORDS

IrelandRugbyWorld Rankings

More in this Section

Ireland to face All Blacks for next November’s autumn internationals

Jurgen Klopp would rather quit than see Liverpool close out games by cheating

Ireland's Joy Neville named World Rugby Referee of the Year

Lack of goalline technology denies Messi goal


Today's Stories

Sweet 16th as Nemo Rangers mock underdog tag

Alex Wootton catches Johann van Graan’s eye

Glanmire delight, but DCU go top

Sweet 16th as Nemo Rangers mock underdog tag

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »