Home»Sport

Ireland 1, Denmark 5: Check out how a nightmare night unfolded for Ireland in the Aviva

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 06:17 pm

Well that didn't quite go to plan but once again Irish fans have shown they will never lose their unique spirit and sense of humour.

To mark an emotional night for Irish soccer we recorded tonight’s action in our own unique way ... using some funny and inspirational tweets which caught our eye.

Why not check out how things unfolded in our own take on the night's events ...

85 MINS PLUS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 5 

This last tweet about sums it up ...

** 89 mins: A disappointing night ends with converted Nicolas Bendtner penalty.

 

75 - 85 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 4 

History providing little consolation ...

But we still have our humour :)

And good grace in defeat...

 

Although some fans are obviously a little angry ...

65 - 75 MINS:  Ireland 1 - Denmark 4

**73 mins: It gets worse as Eriksen scores hat-trick to hammer another nail 

 

To right ...

55- 65 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 3

The Danes celebrate 

The Irish deflate

 

** 62 mins: Eriksen scores second to all but end Ireland's World cup dreams.

Fair point ;)

Positive signs for Ireland as Christie goes close but ... 

45-55 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 2

Ireland force two corners in opening 10 but Danes looking comfortable ...

Crowd find their voice again and fans starting to see things in a more positive light in opening minutes of half!!!

Wes Holohan and Aidan McGeady on for Ireland. No changes for Denmark ...

HALF TIME

And here's what the coaches on the couch would do ...

The stats don't lie - unfortunately!

Come on Martin, get this on the big screen in the changing room. Never more apt

It started so well ... 

 

40 MINS PLUS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 2

First half drawing to a close and not a lot of positivity around on the twitter machine 

 

30 - 40 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 2

Right ... come on Ireland!

Two tweets that sum up how we are all feeling after that goal.

** 31 mins: Denmark take lead with Eriksen scorcher.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen scores their second goal. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

20 - 30 MINS: Ireland 1- Denmark 1

** 29 mins: Denmark equalise 

10 - 20 MINS: Ireland 1- Denmark 0

Chances both ends so nerves frayed ... 

 

0 - 10 MINS: Ireland 1- Denmark 0

** 4 mins: Shane Duffy scores  to put Ireland 1-0 up.

Shane Duffy scores Ireland's first goal. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fans were delighted!

One person made this point, however…

PRE MATCH

Very good :)

If it comes down to pens ...

On a more serious note here's MON's pre match thoughts ...  

Only an Irish fan can work a Fr Ted gif into his analysis :)

A pre-match homage to the new character limits on Twitter ...

Will Wes non-selection be the story of the match?

David Meyler returns and other reaction to the team news ... 

Some on street pre-match analysis ...

Credit, where credit’s due - RTE sport have set the scene nicely


KEYWORDS

IrelandDenmarkWorld Cup

Related Articles

Martin O'Neill: 'We were well beaten in the end, no question about that'

Christian Eriksen's treble breaks Ireland's hearts and sends Denmark to Russia

Six things we learned from Republic of Ireland v Denmark

David Meyler to captain Ireland against Denmark

More in this Section

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair held on suspicion of assaulting police officer

Katie Taylor to make first defense of WBA title against Jessica McCaskill

Randolph nervous and excited ahead of tonight's game

Sweden celebrated qualifying for the World Cup by absolutely destroying a San Siro TV set


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Loosen the straitjacket and Ireland can escape to victory against Denmark

Ireland squad uniting behind Bundee Aki after criticism

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »