Ireland 1, Denmark 5: Check out how a nightmare night unfolded for Ireland in the Aviva

85 MINS PLUS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 5

Every lad who planned Russia next summer #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/kjBh2qZB3I — Fiona McGarry ☘ (@oxmcgarryxo) November 14, 2017

** 89 mins: A disappointing night ends with converted Nicolas Bendtner penalty.

90: Denmark add a fifth as Bendtner scores from the spot. (1-5) — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017

75 - 85 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 4

Brian Boru & his team still hold the record as the only Irish side to beat the Danes. Even though he was decapitated midway through the fixture! #IRLDEN #Coybig pic.twitter.com/fznR2aBp18 — Pauline Murphy (@RealPMurphy) November 14, 2017

Although some fans are obviously a little angry ...

Denmark just better ballers all over the pitch. Technical and skill on another level to Ireland. #IRLDEN — IRE S&C Coach (@IRStrengthCoach) November 14, 2017

65 - 75 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 4

**73 mins: It gets worse as Eriksen scores hat-trick to hammer another nail

Didn’t want to go anyway... fuckin Mickey Mouse tournament is all it is #IREDEN #COYBIG #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/g8FAylEGZO — Eoin Giles (@EoinGiles) November 14, 2017

Carlsberg, bacon, lego, @nikolajcw ... Ye are all banned from my house!#IRLDEN #COYBIG #IREDEN pic.twitter.com/f8krTtP8sQ — TheWeeJoke (@TheFilthyGringo) November 14, 2017

55- 65 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 3

The Danes celebrate

The Irish deflate

** 62 mins: Eriksen scores second to all but end Ireland's World cup dreams.

63: Goal Denmark. Eriksen gets his second of the evening.. (1-3) #COYBIG — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017

Wait a second... Carlsberg is the "official beer of the of Irish team" how do the Danes feel about that! #IRLDEN #IrlvDen pic.twitter.com/7IeyOgBSMK — Rob (@UTTRob) November 14, 2017

Positive signs for Ireland as Christie goes close but ...

45-55 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 2

Ireland force two corners in opening 10 but Danes looking comfortable ...

Denmark are starting to look pretty comfortable, which doesn't bode well for the rest of this half. #IRLDEN #COYBIG — Simon O'Keeffe (@simontokeeffe) November 14, 2017

Crowd find their voice again and fans starting to see things in a more positive light in opening minutes of half!!!

If Ireland fail to swing this, at least the country's credit unions will have loads of money to lend for some home improvement during #WorldCup2018 #IRLDEN — Rory Byrne (@rorybyrnelike) November 14, 2017

Wes Holohan and Aidan McGeady on for Ireland. No changes for Denmark ...

HALF TIME

And here's what the coaches on the couch would do ...

Ward & christe off, long and wes on and go for broke! #IRLDEN — Padraig Hallissey (@cathircearna) November 14, 2017

Bring on long & Wes for Myler & McLean — Keith Palmer (@donser) November 14, 2017

Let's not wait Martin, make the right changes quick fast. Now or never #IRLDEN — Craig Banks (@Cr_Banks) November 14, 2017

The stats don't lie - unfortunately!

Come on Martin, get this on the big screen in the changing room. Never more apt

We've had our backs against the wall before. But we've raged... raged against the dying of the light #IRLDEN #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/djC9eJW2Lo — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017

It started so well ...

40 MINS PLUS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 2

First half drawing to a close and not a lot of positivity around on the twitter machine

30 - 40 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 2

GOAL! #Denmark score two away goals in three minutes. 2-1 thanks to a wonder goal by Christian Eriksen. Listen to #IRLDEN on @SiriusXMFC Ch. 85 pic.twitter.com/QaIfWC9p7u — SiriusXM FC (@SiriusXMFC) November 14, 2017

Two tweets that sum up how we are all feeling after that goal.

How I feel.... #IRLDEN #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/J0NR9oCDem — SPIN South West (@SPINSouthWest) November 14, 2017

** 31 mins: Denmark take lead with Eriksen scorcher.

31: Goal Denmark. Eriksen finishes in off the crossbar.. (1-2) — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017

Denmark's Christian Eriksen scores their second goal. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

20 - 30 MINS: Ireland 1- Denmark 1

** 29 mins: Denmark equalise

29: Goal Denmark. Christensen levels for the Danes. (1-1) — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017

10 - 20 MINS: Ireland 1- Denmark 0

Chances both ends so nerves frayed ...

0 - 10 MINS: Ireland 1- Denmark 0

** 4 mins: Shane Duffy scores to put Ireland 1-0 up.

Shane Duffy scores Ireland's first goal. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fans were delighted!

Ireland you beautiful fuckers #coybig — Kevin Griffin (@KevinGriffin96) November 14, 2017

One person made this point, however…

PRE MATCH

If it comes down to pens ...

On a more serious note here's MON's pre match thoughts ...

'It's now what we do in the next two hours' - Martin O'Neill speaks to @Corktod ahead of kick-off #IRLDEN #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/Lq8jyiDQ3l — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 14, 2017

Only an Irish fan can work a Fr Ted gif into his analysis :)

A pre-match homage to the new character limits on Twitter ...

Come on you boys in green Come on you boys in green Come on you boys come you boys in green#COYBIG #240charactersisfantastic #IREDEN — Luke Byrne (@lucasbyrne1) November 14, 2017

Will Wes non-selection be the story of the match?

Eamon Dunphy after hearing the news about Wes.. #IRLDEN pic.twitter.com/QYZ2tgOM7D — Conor O'Keeffe (@conchurocaoimh) November 14, 2017

David Meyler returns and other reaction to the team news ...

No surprises here even if there'll be the usual gnashing of Wes teeth #COYBIG #IRLDEN https://t.co/7azZJS8Qui — Ciaran McCauley (@CiaranMcCauley) November 14, 2017

Some on street pre-match analysis ...

A right, pig-ignorant goal to send Ireland though! This fan is confident anyway. #IrlDen pic.twitter.com/qJv4fEWdYD — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017

Credit, where credit’s due - RTE sport have set the scene nicely