Iran bans US wrestlers from competition after Trump travel ban

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 10:26 am

US wrestlers have been banned from taking part in a competition in Iran in response to President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said a special committee reviewed the case and "eventually the visit by the US freestyle wrestling team was opposed".

The Freestyle World Cup competition in the western city of Kermanshah is scheduled for February 16-17.

The decision marks the first action by Iran in response to Mr Trump's executive order banning visas for seven mainly Muslim countries, including Iran.

Earlier this week, Iran said it would take retaliatory action in return.

KEYWORDS sport, wrestling, Iran, US.

