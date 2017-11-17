Home»Sport

International Rules second test pitch barely within size requirements

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 01:33 pm

The width of the Subiaco Oval pitch for tomorrow’s International Rules second test is barely the required size for the sport, writes John Fogarty.

A measurement taken of the field earlier today showed that the size is roughly 80 metres from sideline to sideline, which is the minimum size for the game.

According to the rules of the hybrid sport, the dimensions of the field are as they are for Gaelic football and hurling – between 80m to 90m in breadth and 130m to 145m in length.

Speaking yesterday, Joe Kernan said Ireland would measure the breadth of the field having expressed concern that the Adelaide Oval might have been too narrow.

“I’m sorry we didn’t get the measurements but we’ll certainly be measuring it tomorrow (Friday) evening when we go out to the stadium. Whatever the rules say they (dimensions) are, it’s up to both groups to check and see that the rules are being followed. If it was okay, so be it but I just got a feeling that it looked a bit narrow.”

Kernan is expected to make a decision on his match-day 23 later today. Niall Murphy and Enda Smith are expected to be fit to play while Darren Hughes flew from Ireland earlier this week to replace the injured Pearce Hanley while Cork’s Ciarán Sheehan has also joined up.


More in this Section

Sean Gannon signs new deal with Dundalk

Michael O'Neill has 'earned the right to choose his next step, say compatriots

Manchester United announce record quarterly revenue of £141m despite soaring wage bill

"Something has gone dramatically wrong in how we’re developing our young players" - Liam Brady


Today's Stories

A rare window of opportunity for Ireland to build strength in depth

Cork C of I set to face familiar names

Breaking dressing room bond leaves sour aftertaste

Gavin Moynihan conjures up dream shot to win tour card

Lifestyle

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

The F word: Why are some women reluctant to call themselves feminists?

Ask Audrey: 'Come here, do posh girls fake orgasms?'

Doctor's orders: Top medics on how to stay well this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »