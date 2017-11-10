Home»Sport

Inspiration will come from the fans on Saturday, says John O’Shea

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 11:15 am

As we look forward to a crucial match against Denmark on Saturday in Copenhagen, John O’Shea takes a moment to reflect.

“Players and the fans have always had that connection because they realise they support the team no matter what. Against Denmark the inspiration that we need we’ll be able to get that and draw upon it from the fans," O’Shea said.

O’Shea was speaking to Three, sponsors of the Ireland football team, as part of their #TheCallUp series.

There will be a sea of green to cheer on the boys in Copenhagen with fans travelling in droves to the first leg of the play-off as Ireland hope to secure a spot in Russia next summer.

After 117 caps in the green jersey, O’Shea recalled the "amazing" feeling of getting his first call up.

"It’s something you’ve hoped for all your career to finally get the chance to represent Ireland at senior level. That’s the stuff you’re dreaming of.”

Of course, not every memory is as happy as that. The Waterford man points to the infamous play-off game against France in 2009.

In the interview, he recalls Giovanni Trapattoni warning them ahead of kick off saying they were not playing against “just the French team, but the French fans, match officials, the whole place, you name it.”

On a disappointing night, it was the fans who provided some consolation.

“The pockets of green that we saw around the Stade de France that night. Everything had been given, we’d laid everything out for them and we appreciated the numbers that they travelled in. They could see that emotion in us.”

You can watch the interview in full below:


