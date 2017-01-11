Home»Sport

Injury blow for Swansea as Neil Taylor fractures cheekbone in training

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 02:52 pm

Swansea have been dealt a blow in their survival fight with the news Wales international Neil Taylor has fractured his cheekbone.

The Swans revealed the 27-year-old suffered the injury in training on Wednesday morning and went to hospital later in the day, with Taylor now requiring surgery for the issue.

No time-frame has been put on Taylor's return at this stage but his absence will be keenly felt as new Swansea boss Paul Clement tries to steer them away from trouble.

No top-flight side has conceded as many times as Swansea, who have shipped 45 goals in 20 fixtures, and Clement is expected to bolster his defence this month.

Swansea have a brutal run of fixtures coming up which Taylor could miss, with Arsenal, Southampton and Leicester all due to visit south Wales before March, while the next three away games are at Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Manchester City charged with anti-doping rules breach

Jim Furyk named US Ryder Cup captain; immediately appoints vice-captain

‘Let’s make it happen’: Floyd Mayweather would end retirement for McGregor fight

Remember this guy? Kazuyoshi Miura has just signed a new contract at the age of 49


Today's Stories

CJ Stander hungry for ‘dessert’ in Champions Cup

Morris gets Nenagh over the line in Harty Cup

St Colman's progress to semis in Harty Cup

Templemore ease past Thurles in Harty Cup

Lifestyle

GAME TECH: Frog spawns a whole new experience

Irish couple speak out about the grief of losing a baby

MAKING CENTS: Make life easier by taking control of your finances

10 Irish crime fiction novels you didn't know you needed in your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 