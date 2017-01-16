Injury blow for Ireland as Sean Cronin ruled out of Six Nations

Sean Cronin is set to miss the whole of the Six Nations after a scan revealed his hamstring injury is worse than first thought.

It's now emerged the hooker suffered a high-grade hamstring tear in Leinster's PRO12 victory over Zebre 10 days ago.

Cronin has been ruled out of action for 10 weeks as a result, with Ireland's campaign wrapped up in nine weeks. His absence leaves Ireland short of cover for captain Rory Best at hooker.

Ireland's first Six Nations match is away to Scotland on Saturday, February 4.